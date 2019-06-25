{{featured_button_text}}

Odebolt, Iowa

62, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Service: June 27 at 10:30 a.m., Odebolt United Methodist Church. Burial: Odebolt Cemetery. Visitation: June 26 from 4 to 8 p.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Odebolt.

the life of: Gerald 'Jerry' Youngren
