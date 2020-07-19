Gerald Joseph Perrin
Gerald Joseph Perrin, 78, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away at home under Hospice care on Monday, July 13, 2020.
A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements for cremation are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Gerald Joseph Perrin was born January 24, 1942, in Lyons, Nebraska. He grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating from East High School in 1960. He attended Midland Lutheran College, graduating in 1965 with a B.A. in Secondary Education and English. After college, Gerald spent 3 years as an English teacher at a boys' school in Kumamoto, Japan.
In 1968, Gerald married Carol Petersen; they went overseas to Koror, Palau, where they taught high school English for 2 years. Upon returning to Iowa, they resided in Mason City for 5 years, where Gerald was employed as a social worker for the state of Iowa.
In 1977, Gerald and family moved to Saipan, where he taught English at Marianas High School. Subsequently, Gerald spent many years teaching in the Pacific area, working in Saipan, Palau, and Yap. In later years, he settled in California, working in the IT departments for American President Lines, and later for Cadence Design Systems, serving as the help desk liaison for its Japanese branch. Upon retirement in 2010, he moved to Sioux City to be near the Sioux City grandchildren and his own extended family.
Gerald is survived by Carol Perrin of Sioux City; sons Ocherio (Cheryl) Perrin of Ewa Beach, HI, and Jesse (Marqueia) Perrin of Kansas City, MO; daughter-in-law Elvira Francisco Perrin of Koror, Palau; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings Glenn (Linda Lou) Perrin of Corrales, NM, Rita (Terry) Rose of Sioux City, Daneel (Alwin) Perrin of San Lorenzo, CA, and Ronald (Dawn) Perrin of Palmer, AK; and many other relatives and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Felix Pedro Perrin.
Gerald was a seeker of knowledge, dedicated teacher, wonderful story-teller, thoughtful conversationalist, eclectic reader, master gardener and photographer, avid motorcyclist, connoisseur of wine and good food, and most of all, a loving father and grandpa. A true, kind man, he will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Gerald's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Siouxland Community Health Center, Unity Point Home Health Care, Siouxland Palliative Care, and Hospice of Siouxland for their excellent and compassionate care.
