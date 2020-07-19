× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald Joseph Perrin

Sioux City

Gerald Joseph Perrin, 78, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away at home under Hospice care on Monday, July 13, 2020.

A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements for cremation are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Gerald Joseph Perrin was born January 24, 1942, in Lyons, Nebraska. He grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating from East High School in 1960. He attended Midland Lutheran College, graduating in 1965 with a B.A. in Secondary Education and English. After college, Gerald spent 3 years as an English teacher at a boys' school in Kumamoto, Japan.

In 1968, Gerald married Carol Petersen; they went overseas to Koror, Palau, where they taught high school English for 2 years. Upon returning to Iowa, they resided in Mason City for 5 years, where Gerald was employed as a social worker for the state of Iowa.