Monroe, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Gerald Lee Leffler, 52, of Monroe, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Mercy One Newton.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Newton Church of the Way. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Coburn Funeral Home in Monroe. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
The son of Uncle Eddie Leffler and Linda Louise (Leffler) Miller, Gerald was born on May 26, 1967, in Sioux City. He graduated from Sioux City North High School in 1985. He served for a short time in the United States Marines.
On Oct. 29, 2005, he was united in marriage to Crestonne “Cresty” Nolin in Sully, Iowa. Gerald worked as a maintenance technician at Arcosa in Newton, Iowa. He also worked for several years at Co-Line in Lynnville, Iowa. Gerald attended the Newton Church of the Way, where he was active with Discover Hope. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, horseshoes, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Cresty; children, Eddie (Amber) Leffler, Shay Leffler, Lindsey (Craig) O’Dell and Creston Nolin; six grandchildren, Owen “Squirrel,” Gavin “Weasel Boy," Logan, “Ferret,” Gabriel “Turkey Boy,” Eliana “Critter,” and Skylynne “minx;” a sister, April (Brian Burke) Leffler; a brother, Doug Miller; two nieces, Mariah LeClair and Ali Miller; and a nephew, Devin Miller.
Preceding Gerald in death was his mother, Linda Miller; Uncle Eddie Leffler; and a nephew, J.J. LeClair.
Memorials may be directed to the Newton Church of the Way.
