Gerald M. Roder
Granville, Iowa
Gerald M. Roder, 86, of Granville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Orange City Area Health Systems in Orange City, Iowa, with Clarice, his wife of 65 years, at his bedside.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating, Deacon Rick Roder and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Granville. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Granville Veterans. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, with a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. If you are unable to attend you may send condolences and watch the funeral online that will be posted after the funeral at www.fischfh.com.
Gerald was born on Feb. 2, 1934, to Al and Sylvia (Klein) Roder at Remsen, Iowa. He was raised in the Remsen area and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1951. After graduation he was a farm laborer near Remsen. On Nov. 19, 1953, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Korea until his honorable discharge on Sept. 22, 1955.
On Nov. 7, 1955, he married Clarice Klein. They made their home in Sibley, Iowa, where they farmed from 1956-1960. In 1960, they moved to Clarice's family farm near Granville, where they farmed until 1999. Besides farming, Gerald was a part time employee for USDA ASCS from 1970-1998 and for Sioux County Soil Conservation from 1998-2013.
He was also employed by Iowa Crop Improvement Association as a certified soybean seed inspector. He worked four years at Braun Hardware in Alton, Iowa, and was a board member of Southern Sioux County Rural Water System from 1999-2017. The couple moved to Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living Facility in November 2018.
Gerald was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was a board member for two years and a lay director for five and one-half years. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus and was a past commander of the VFW Post 5347. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, wood working, reading, card playing and his Minnesota Twins and spent much time with wildlife, birds and flowers. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his seven children, Tom (Sharol) of Granville, Iowa, Lori (Tim) Mousel of Alton, Iowa, Roger (Debbie) of Omaha, Dale (Jane) of Sioux City, Vicki (Roger) Fritz of Jewell, Iowa, Doug (Paula) of Lawton, Iowa, and Ryan (Stephanie) of Buffalo, Minn.; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick (Mary) of Remsen, Iowa, and Paul (Betty) of Lee Summitt, Mo.; sister, Karen (Denny) Schemmel of Overland Park, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Helen Roder of Ballwin, Mo., and Jean Ballard of Carroll, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trace Roder; brother, James; sister, Janice Klein; niece, Julie Roder; nephew, Michael Roder; and Clarice's parents, siblings and spouses.
Pallbearers are grandsons.
In lieu of flowers and other memorials, please consider donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Granville, Spalding Catholic School, Alton and the Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living Home (ice cream machine fund), Remsen.
The family wishes to thank Fr. Daniel Greving for his spiritual guidance and the staff of the Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living Home, Orange City Hospice and the doctors and nurses of Orange City Area Health System for their care and kindness.
