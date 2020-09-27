Gerald Schleis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald 'Jerry' Omer Schleis

Lawton, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Gerald '"Jerry" Omer Schleis, 77, of Lawton, formerly Sioux City, passed away Sept. 13, 2020, from Covid-19.

Celebration of life will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Jerry was born Dec. 25, 1942, to Omer and Ruth (Lewis) Schleis (Lewis). Jerry grew up in Climbing Hill, Iowa, where he graduated high school.

He lived in Ohio, where he had two daughters, Julie and Cathy. He returned to Sioux City, joining the El Forastero Motorcycle Club in 1963. During this time, his two sons, Joe and Dan, were born.

He moved to Minneapolis, where he became a proud union carpet layer. He also was an artist who created stained glass windows. He again returned to Climbing Hill and lived for a time in Holly Springs, Iowa, and became a professional truck driver.

He moved to Tucson, Ariz., in 1985, where he met his wife, Marie. They lived in Washington State twice, Las Vegas once. Through all of these years, he built and restored old cars and many wood boats. They built a motor home bus that brought them back to Sioux City in 1994, and were residing in Lawton, at the time of his death.