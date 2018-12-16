South Sioux City
Gerald W. "Jerry" Rich, 78, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave, with the Rev. Tom Rich officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Gerald Williams "Jerry" Rich was born June 18, 1940, in Homer, Neb., the son of Floyd and Cecelia (Riley) Rich. He grew up in Homer and went to Homer High School.
He married Carmel Shepard. Jerry worked for the State of Nebraska on the Road Department until his retirement.
Jerry loved to camp and be outdoors.
He is survived by his son, Jim Rich; four daughters, Michelle Bottger, Jodie Nieman, Lisa Miller and Vickie Chandler; one sister, Jeannette Mason; two sons-in-law, Lee Bottger and Richie Nieman; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carmel; and one brother, Donald Rich.