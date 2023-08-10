Geraldine Campbell

Sioux City

Geraldine Campbell, 87, passed away at her home with her family present, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Morningside Bible Church.

Geraldine Inetta Campbell was born Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1936 to Raymond and Josephine (Hebble) Hicks in Sioux City. She grew up in Sioux City and married Wayne Campbell on October 28, 1955. They were blessed with three children. Geri loved being an umpire for the Siouxland Youth Softball Association and was inducted in the Siouxland Youth Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.

Geri is survived by her husband, Wayne; her children Barbara Shuerette of Dubuque, Iowa, Elizabeth (David) Stultz, of Sioux City, and Wayne "Tick" (Cathy) Campbell, of Brandon, MS; her sister Frances Pearson of Vancouver, WA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Mary Taylor, and her brothers Lewis and Leonard Hicks.