Newcastle, Neb.
Geraldine "Gerry" Juhlin, 89, of Newcastle, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Congregational United Church of Christ in Newcastle. Burial will be in Newcastle Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb.
Gerry was born in rural Newcastle, on Aug. 14, 1929, to William and Elvira (Rice) Rahn. She attended rural grade school and graduated from high school in 1958. She did various jobs in Newcastle, including working at the Cafe and Breisch's Grocery Store and doing upholstery work. Gerry married Robert "Bob" Juhlin on July 19, 1968, in Texas.
Gerry was very active in her community. She was a member of United Church of Christ, where she worked very hard helping with many activities of the church, including the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 62, Newcastle Community Club, Newcastle Cemetery Guild where she was the Treasurer for many years, Newcastle Ladies Card Club, and she helped with the Over "60" Dinner.
She loved working in her yard with her flowers and, earlier in life, her garden. Every year she picked up all the walnuts in the grass, and she would make four trips a day to the basement to put wood in her furnace. That was her "exercise." She will be missed and was loved by all.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lipp of Wayne, Neb., and Gladys Juhlin of Battle Creek, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; sisters, Bernice "Toots" and Norma; and brothers, Max, Leslie "Snooks," Lawrence "Bob," Francis "Babens," and Paul. Gerry was the baby of the family and the last one to go.