Primghar, Iowa, formerly Milford, Iowa

89, died Monday, May 6, 2019. Service: May 13 at 10:30 a.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley, Iowa. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation: May 13 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Geraldine 'Jeri' Hollowell
