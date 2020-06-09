× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Geraldine M. Queen

Mason City, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Geraldine M. “Jeri” Queen, 88, of Mason City, formerly of Sioux City, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City.

Geraldine Marie “Jeri” Abdouch, the daughter of Abraham and Beatrice Abdouch, was born on June 7, 1931, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1949.

On July 26, 1952, Jeri was united in marriage with John Queen in South Sioux City. They made their home in South Sioux City until 2001, when they moved to Morningside. Jeri moved to Mason City in 2016 to be closer to her family. Jeri was primarily a wife and homemaker, but she also worked several part-time jobs through the years. She was employed at T. S. Martin's Department Store as a sales clerk, as an IBP office clerk, and at Culligan Water Conditioning in their office.