Geraldine M. Queen
Mason City, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Geraldine M. “Jeri” Queen, 88, of Mason City, formerly of Sioux City, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City.
Geraldine Marie “Jeri” Abdouch, the daughter of Abraham and Beatrice Abdouch, was born on June 7, 1931, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1949.
On July 26, 1952, Jeri was united in marriage with John Queen in South Sioux City. They made their home in South Sioux City until 2001, when they moved to Morningside. Jeri moved to Mason City in 2016 to be closer to her family. Jeri was primarily a wife and homemaker, but she also worked several part-time jobs through the years. She was employed at T. S. Martin's Department Store as a sales clerk, as an IBP office clerk, and at Culligan Water Conditioning in their office.
Jeri volunteered at Goodwill Industries and made many friends there. She and her husband, John, were members of the Eagles in South Sioux City, where they loved to meet with friends and dance. They were able to enjoy traveling and many cruise trips with friends in their retirement. Jeri had a generous heart. She loved playing cards with friends and family, reading, doing puzzles, and planting flowers each spring, and enjoyed watching the wild turkeys and deer that could be seen from her patio.
Jeri is survived by her daughter, Marina “Marnie” Kunert and Brent Honken of Mason City; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Connie Hansen of Wichita, Kan., Rita Abdouch of Omaha, and Donald Abdouch of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Beatrice; her husband, John; her daughter, Denise Chapman; her son, Michael Queen; and one grandson, Jonathan Queen.
