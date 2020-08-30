Geraold R. Grant Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Geraold R. 'Jerry' Grant Sr.

Sioux City

Geraold R. “Jerry” Grant Sr., 79, of Sioux City, passed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Celebration of life service will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave., with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be noon Wednesday in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Geraold “Jerry” Grant Sr. was born in Sioux City, the son of Gerald and Helen (Jones) Grant. He married Carol Cain in 1964; they later divorced. To this union four children were born, Jerry (Lisa) Grant of Sioux City, Donnie (Julie) Grant of Dakota City, Jason (Tammie) Grant of Sioux City, and Michelle (Mike) Whitney of Westfield, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Later, Jerry married Shawn Sargent. Together they made their home in the Siouxland area. They had two children, Garrett (Kim Velavquez) Grant of Aleria, and Shawnda Hoffer; and one grandchild.

Jerry enjoyed going to dances, spending time with family and friends as well as taking care of his farm animals. He was a great storyteller.