Pender, Neb.
Gerardus "Jerry" VandeBrug, 86, of Pender, Neb., died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Pender.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Pender. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5 -7 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church with a wake service starting at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Jerry was born on May 5, 1933 in Maassluis, Zuid, Holland in the Netherlands, to Gerardus and Martina (Alkemade) VandeBrug. Jerry lived through WWII, with his mother and four siblings. Together they survived the poverty-stricken times, terrible living conditions, and health issues that led to a 6 month stay in the hospital. Jerry wanted more for his family and himself. He started studying to become an RN and dreamed of moving to the United States. In his early 20s, Jerry moved to Canada, his first step of getting to the United States. Jerry had to study and test out of all high school required exams and repeat his nursing exams before receiving his first job opportunity in Canada prior to moving to Rochester, NY. He then received his CRNA degree while working in Rochester before moving to San Diego, CA. Wanting more in life, Jerry moved to Flagstaff, AZ and later Sioux City and was the head of Anesthesia at St. Vincent’s Hospital. While furthering his career, he met MaryAnn Donner and the couple got married on July 11, 1969 in Elk Point, S.D. Together the couple had five children.
Jerry was driven to be the best provider possible for his family. He worked for 35 years at various Northeast Nebraska hospitals being on call 24/7. His patients were his top priority and he showed great empathy and bed side manner. Jerry touched thousands of lives through his work and also by sharing the Jesus and the Lamb picture. The message of the picture comforted many just as it did for him. Jerry was always wanting the best for America and all its citizens. Jerry started sharing his story with students at Pender High School during their WWII lessons while reading about Anne Frank. Faith was important to Jerry and he was very active with the Precious Feet “Pro-Life” campaign. He lived out his faith through his work and his gift of comforting others. Outside of work, Jerry always had projects. Jerry did everything with passion while caring for his dogs, flower beds, and his garden. He always wanted more than less.
Jerry “Papa Jerry” is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; sons, Marty VandeBrug of Phoenix, AZ, Eric VandeBrug of Pender, NE; daughters, Chantal (Allen “Skip”) Hause of Scottsdale, AZ, Maryke (Jason) Reed of Willmar, MN, Monique (Ted) Stubbs of Randolph, NE; brother, Ben (Arda) VandeBrug of Holland; Sister-in-law, Els VandeBrug of Holland; 14 Grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in Holland.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerardus; mother, Martina; brother, Wim; sister, Rina; brother, Bertus; Daughter-In-Law, Susan (Brazee) VandeBrug; Daughter-In-Law, Lisa Maise.
