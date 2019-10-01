Sloan, Iowa, formerly of Sioux Center
Gerdena “Gordie” Miltenberger, 79, of Sloan, Iowa, formerly of Sioux Center, Iowa passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Pleasant View Care Center, Whiting, Iowa.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Skien Lutheran Church, Albaton, Iowa with Pastor Craig Bock, officiating. Burial will be in the Sloan Cemetery, Sloan, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com
Gerdena was born May 31, 1940 in Sioux Center, Iowa, the daughter of Teunis and Dena (Zeutenhorst) Jansen. She graduated from Sioux Center High School with the class of 1958. She furthered her education at NBT in Sioux City. Gordie worked for almost ten years at Telco Triad Community Credit Union in Sioux City.
Gerdena and John Miltenberger were united in marriage on Aug. 23, 1967 in Sioux City. The couple lived in Denver, Colorado and Grand Island, Neb. for several years before moving to Sioux City. In 2017 they moved to Sloan, Iowa. Gordie entered Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa in May of 2019.
Gordie was an avid antique collector and dealer. She and John owned several racing horses and she was thrilled to watch the races. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her sisters and brothers at their monthly family gatherings.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, John Miltenberger of Sloan; her siblings, Mina Uittenbogaard, Cornie (Anna) Jansen, Bernice De Vos, Muriel (Stan) Van Otterloo, Harriet (Eldon) Tesch, and Thelma (Ron) Van Zee; sisters-in-law, Gert Jansen and Marion (Tom) Solien; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Teunis and Dena Jansen; siblings, Gerdena Jansen, Edward Jansen, Ann (Art) Kamerman, and Cora (Arend) Broek; and two brothers-in-law, Irv De Vos and Willis Uittenbogaard.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Gordie’s memory may be directed to Skien Lutheran Church, 11929 Aspen Ave., Sloan, Iowa 51055.
