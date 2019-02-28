Sutherland, Iowa
Germayne I. Johnson, 90, of Sutherland, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee, Iowa. The Rev. Jean Morse will officiate. Burial will be in Cherokee Memory Gardens at a later date. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Germayne, the daughter of Alta Watson, was born on July 15, 1928, in Menno, S.D. She graduated from Cleghorn (Iowa) High School in 1946. Following her graduation, she had worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Cherokee and also for Sioux Valley Memorial Hospital in the kitchen and housekeeping department for a few years.
Germayne was married to Orville "Dick" Johnson on Nov. 14, 1952 at her parents' home on a farm near Cleghorn. She had lived in the Cherokee area most of her life, moving to Sutherland in 1985. She had made her home at the independent living Willoway Complex in Sutherland since 2009.
She had been a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church since 1950. Germayne enjoyed sewing quilt tops for churches, crocheting, embroidering, putting puzzles together, dancing with her husband in their early years, genealogy, Johnson family reunions, and adult pencil coloring.
She is survived by her three children, Dean (Barb) Johnson of Merrill, Iowa, Dale Johnson of Meriden, Iowa, and Darla (Mike) Negus of Sutherland; five grandchildren, Nick (Sandra) Johnson and children, McKinley and Syler, Pat (Brenda) Johnson and children, Anthony and Mark, Mike Johnson, Trista (Wayne) King Jr. and children, DeLanie and Daelyn, and Jamie (Brittany) Negus and children, Jaxson and Bentlee; one brother-in-law, Earl Dean (Elaine) Johnson of Brainerd, Minn.; four sisters-in-law, Carole Johnson of Osceola, Iowa, Jeannie Johnson of Gladstone, Mo., Lisa Jarvis of Florida, and Shirley Erickson of Des Moines; nieces, nephews, great and great-grandnieces and nephews; cousins including, Mary (Don) Minten of Alton, Iowa; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Alta and Edward Erickson; her husband, Orville "Dick" Johnson on April 24, 2015; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.