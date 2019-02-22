Rock Valley, Iowa
Gertrude Draayer, 89, of Rock Valley, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Gideon Wamala officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Gertrude Draayer was born on Aug. 21, 1926, to Jacob and Sophia (Van Ravenswaay) Dibbett. She grew up at Sioux Center and graduated the eighth grade from country school. She then worked as a waitress, hired girl, and housekeeper for several area families.
In November 1950, she married John G. Draayer in Sioux Center. John was then stationed with the U.S. Army in Newfoundland during the Korean Conflict. Gertrude lived in a trailer on her parents farm while he was gone, where their first son was born. After John returned from the service, they farmed near Sioux Center. In 1962, they purchased a farm west of Rock Valley. They retired and moved into Rock Valley in 1990. Due to John's declining health, they moved into Four Seasons in Rock Valley on March 31, 2012. John passed away on March 4, 2013. In January 2015, Gert moved to Royale Meadow Care Center in Sioux Center.
Over the years, Gert did a lot of volunteer work for her church, Hope Haven, and Justice for All. She always enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling. Gert spent many enjoyable hours playing cards and putting together puzzles at Four Seasons. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Gert will be greatly missed.
Gert is survived by three sons, Darwin (Joyce) Draayer of Remsen, Iowa, Conrad "Dean" Draayer of Louisville, Colo., and Lyle (Emily) Draayer of Anchorage, Alaska; one granddaughter, Amber Draayer of Anchorage; seven stepgrandchildren, Jarbi Trujillo, Jamie (Cory) Spangler, Julie (Wes) Wortman, John (Terry), Joe, Jesse (Amanda) and Jeremy (Melissa) Galles; 22 great-stepgrandchildren; one brother, Jacob "Jack" Dibbett; two sisters, Joan Maassen and Arlene Hoogendoorn; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Henrietta "Girlie" Dibbett, Gary (Sandy) Draayer, Ken (Belle) Draayer, Cynthia Kruid, Gladys De Weerd, and Dorothy Draayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Sophia; her parents-in-law, Gerrit and Jane Draayer; husband, John G.; son, Earl; great-stepgrandson, Dylan Wiebersh; and siblings and in-laws, Alice (Bill) Van Voorst, Richard (Junaida) Dibbett, John Dibbett, Priscilla Dibbett, Alvin Hoogendoorn, Ray Maassen, Nick Draayer, Wilmina (Hank) Kramer, Anne (John) De Weerd, Edwin (Lillian) Draayer, Wilbur (Jean) Draayer, Gerald De Weerd, Gerrit Kruid, and Catherine (John) Calkhoven.