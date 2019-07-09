Sioux City
Gertrude E. Lambert, 103, of Sioux City, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be at a later date in Fairfield Cemetery, Rock Branch, Iowa. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Gertrude was born on Sept. 7, 1915, at a farm southeast of Pierson, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert and Nellie (Harvey) Gray. She was the third of four children. She attended a country school about one and a half miles east of her home from first through eighth grades. She graduated from the Pierson High School in 1933.
Gertrude was married to Clarence Franklin Lambert on Dec. 31, 1935. They lived on his parents' farm and farmed until the early 1970s, when they moved to Sioux City.
Gertrude loved her flower gardens and did a lot of craft work over the years. She was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church.
Gertrude is survived by her sons, Victor (Diann) Lambert of Pierson, and Robert (Carolyn) Lambert of Hutchinson, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence in 1993; a stillborn daughter, Cleone Lambert; her daughter, Opal Stivers; and two brothers, Bob and Orval Gray.