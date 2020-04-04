Gilbert M. Schroeder
Remsen, Iowa
Gilbert Mathew Schroeder, 92, of Remsen, died on April 2, 2020 at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa.
Private services will be at St. Mary' Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Family graveside services will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Gib was born on Dec. 15, 1927, the son of Joseph and Clara (Hansen) Schroeder. He was born and raised in Remsen and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in 1946. He then attended Nebraska Business Technical College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served two years in Okinawa.
On May 2, 1953, he married Paula Tentinger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple made their home on a farm in Union Township, where they raised their family and farmed until retirement in April 1992 when they moved to Remsen.
Gib was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. He was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and a past Grand Knight. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3328, the Oktoberfest Choir and St. Mary's Everlasting Choir. He was a past member of the Remsen St. Mary's School Board. He enjoyed building models, Iowa Hawkeyes and the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved all activities of the grandchildren and Remsen St. Mary's, playing cards, especially pinochle, Kingsley coffee, and golfing. He was a life-long learner of books, maps and travel.
Survivors include his wife, Paula of Remsen; his 10 children, Ann (Bob) Pick of Omaha, Joe (Kendra) Schroeder of Remsen, Jane (Randy) Vaske of Remsen, Connie (Bill) Kellen of Omaha, Dale (Debbie) Schroeder of Remsen, Steven (Rita) Schroeder of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Ron (Carmella) Schroeder of Omaha, Jay (Tami) Schroeder of Remsen, Russ (Michelle) Schroeder of Remsen, and Judy (Dan) Roder of Sioux City; 38 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Susan Kay Schroeder; one sister, Celesta (Wilmer) Rupp; and his brothers, Silverius Schroeder and Irvin (Norma) Schroeder.
During this time of COVID- 19, the family asks that friends refrain from purchasing gifts and flowers. Memorials may be directed to the family for a cause to be decided at a later date.
