Gilbert M. Schroeder

Remsen, Iowa

Gilbert Mathew Schroeder, 92, of Remsen, died on April 2, 2020 at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa.

Private services will be at St. Mary' Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Family graveside services will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Gib was born on Dec. 15, 1927, the son of Joseph and Clara (Hansen) Schroeder. He was born and raised in Remsen and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in 1946. He then attended Nebraska Business Technical College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served two years in Okinawa.

On May 2, 1953, he married Paula Tentinger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple made their home on a farm in Union Township, where they raised their family and farmed until retirement in April 1992 when they moved to Remsen.