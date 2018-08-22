Sioux City
Gina Lynn Ruhrer, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones, at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Gina was born on April 6, 1957, in Sioux City, daughter of Carlysle and Leatrice Ruhrer. On Nov. 18, 1982, Gina gave birth to a son, Derek Ruhrer. She was a devoted mother, a great aunt, sister and friend. Gina loved everyone and would do anything for anyone.
Gina is survived by her son, Derek Ruhrer; her brother, Robert Ruhrer; and her sister, Linda Maxfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sheri Case and Susan Utesch; and one brother, Craig Ruhrer.