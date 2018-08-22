Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gina Ruhrer

Gina Ruhrer

Sioux City

Gina Lynn Ruhrer, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones, at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Gina was born on April 6, 1957, in Sioux City, daughter of Carlysle and Leatrice Ruhrer. On Nov. 18, 1982, Gina gave birth to a son, Derek Ruhrer. She was a devoted mother, a great aunt, sister and friend. Gina loved everyone and would do anything for anyone.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gina is survived by her son, Derek Ruhrer; her brother, Robert Ruhrer; and her sister, Linda Maxfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sheri Case and Susan Utesch; and one brother, Craig Ruhrer.

Celebrate
the life of: Gina L. Ruhrer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments