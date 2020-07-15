× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ginny Peterson

Dakota Dunes

Gertrude Virginia “Ginny” Peterson, 88, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's.

Private family services will be in Lakeview Garden Cemetery, Spirit Lake, Iowa, where Ginny will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ginny was born on May 19, 1932, to her parents, Paul and Hazel (Carper) Poppe, in Omaha. Ginny graduated from high school in St. Joseph, Mo. She then attended the University of Nebraska, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.

It was there at the university she met Robert L. “Bob” Peterson. They were married in 1952. Ginny and Bob had two children, a son, Mark, and a daughter, Susan. Bob passed away on May 4, 2004.

Ginny and Bob were longtime residents of Siouxland. Bob was the longtime chairman and CEO of IBP. Ginny was very active in the community and involved in local charities and organizations. She gave countless hours volunteering to the organizations she was passionate about.