Gertrude Virginia “Ginny” Peterson, 88, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's.
Private family services will be in Lakeview Garden Cemetery, Spirit Lake, Iowa, where Ginny will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ginny was born on May 19, 1932, to her parents, Paul and Hazel (Carper) Poppe, in Omaha. Ginny graduated from high school in St. Joseph, Mo. She then attended the University of Nebraska, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.
It was there at the university she met Robert L. “Bob” Peterson. They were married in 1952. Ginny and Bob had two children, a son, Mark, and a daughter, Susan. Bob passed away on May 4, 2004.
Ginny and Bob were longtime residents of Siouxland. Bob was the longtime chairman and CEO of IBP. Ginny was very active in the community and involved in local charities and organizations. She gave countless hours volunteering to the organizations she was passionate about.
Ginny served on the boards of Boys and Girls Home, Jackson Recovery, Briar Cliff University, CSADV, and Boys & Girls Club. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, PEO Chapter IA, American Girls Study Club, Questers and Junior League. Ginny was a founding chair of Jackson Recovery Auxiliary and the Girls Inc. Auxiliary. Ginny had many friends of all ages. Her warmth and giving personality will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Mark Peterson (Polly) of Dakota Dunes; grandchildren, Chase Peterson (Callie) and great-grandson, Crew, of Edina, Minn., Clair Peterson O'Connor (Travis) and great-grandson, Parker, of Dakota Dunes, and Cole Peterson of Ankeny, Iowa; her daughter, Susan Peterson Depass of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and granddaughter, Aja Depass, of Greenwich, Conn.. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Susie Looney (Ronald), of Tulsa, Okla.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Boys and Girls Home of Sioux City, Hospice of Siouxland or the charity of your choice.
