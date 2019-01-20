Sioux City
Gladys Consuelo Alvarez-Jones, 100, of Sioux City, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 17, 2019 peacefully at home while watching daily Mass.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Worship Site. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Gladys, the daughter of Cruz and Gregoria, was born in Tepatitlan, Jalisco Mexico, on March 3, 1918, and came to the United States as a child with her family. She attended Hobson Elementary, Woodrow Wilson and graduated from Central High School.
Gladys married Frank F. Jones at Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church on Feb. 12, 1946 in Sioux City. They had two sons, Richard and Louis. Gladys worked at a local chicken factory for four years and cleaned offices in the Orpheum building.
She was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she enjoyed attending Mass with friends and other family members. She enjoyed playing bingo with her family. While at home, she crocheted many afghans and pot holders, made many homemade tortillas, and always made a coffee can full of Christmas cookies.
Gladys leaves behind her two sons, Richard Jones of Sioux City, and Louis W. Jones and his wife, Debbie Jones, of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; five grandchildren, Toni, Christopher, Nathan, Matthew and Samantha; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-children; and loved by countless nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; her sister, Maria; and brothers, Ben, Pete, John, Asunsion, Lupe and Alfonso.