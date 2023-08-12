Gladys Coffin

Le Mars, Iowa

Gladys Coffin, 97 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to: St. Croix Hospice in Sioux City, the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars, or Jane Pugh (623 Riverside Drive, Yankton, SD 57078). Gladys May Brown was born on Jan. 15, 1926, to Raymond and Ethel (Leffler) Brown of Inwood, Iowa. She grew up and attended school in Inwood, Iowa, graduating in 1943.

Following her "normal training" which prepared her for teaching, she taught in a rural one-room schoolhouse near Inwood. She taught grades kindergarten through 8th grade. In 1945, she met Bert who was stationed at the Army base in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Gladys and Bertram L. Coffin were united in marriage on June 13, 1945, at the Brown farm near Inwood. The couple spent time in Arizona, South Dakota, Iowa, and New York City where Bert was born and raised.

After living in Spencer, Iowa for eight years, their family moved to Le Mars where Bert entered into a business, Clear Vue TV.

Gladys loved people and made many friends. One of her greatest pleasures was having coffee or tea parties. Gladys was a member of First United Methodist Church in Le Mars. Her church and faith guided her life. She was active in church activities, United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School, and led many Bible Study groups. One of her proudest accomplishments was studying for and receiving her Lay Speakers certification in the United Methodist church. She loved doing research with the Bible, researching sermons, and planning services for churches needing assistance.

Her caretakers and fellow residents of Park Place Assisted Living and the Good Samaritan Society were always remarking how everyone loved Gladys because of her joyful attitude and kindness.

Gladys treasured time spent with her family. She loved holidays and family meals. She and Bert enjoyed many trips all-across the U.S., often taking their grandchildren along and stopping to visit at the homes of friends and relatives.

She loved entertaining Westmar College kids; she was an expert baker, gardener, food preserver, shopper, and picnic planner.

Gladys was an amazing person and will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Barbara (Barry) Jessen of Salt Lake City, Phyllis (William) Baynes of Florissant, Colorado, Dr. Paul (Kathy) Coffin of Sioux City, and Jane Pugh of Yankton.

Left with wonderful memories of their grandmother are her grandchildren: Christopher (Leslie) Throckmorton, Aaron (Andie) Throckmorton, Sarah (Roy) Owens, Amy (William) Miller, Peter Coffin, Katie (Andrew) From, and Kelly Sams. She also has two great granddaughters: Crystal and Natasha; and two great-great grandchildren: Mady and Bo.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bert in 1999; and her siblings: Zonita, Opal, Lloyd, and Shirley; and her son- in-law, Merlyn Pugh.