Sioux City
Gladys Consuelo Alvarez-Jones, 100, of Sioux City, went to her heavenly home Jan. 17, 2019 peacefully at home while watching Daily Mass.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cathedral of the Epiphany – St. Boniface Worship Site with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel from 4-8 p.m. with family present at 6 p.m. and a Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m.
Gladys, daughter of Cruz and Gregoria, was born in Tepatitlan, Jalisco Mexico in March 3, 1918 and came to the United States as a child with her family.
She attended Hobson Elementary, Woodrow Wilson and graduated from Central High School.
Gladys married Frank F. Jones at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church on Feb. 12, 1946 in Sioux City. They had two sons Richard and Louis. She was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where she enjoyed attending Mass with friends and other family members.
Gladys worked at a local chicken factory for 4 years and cleaned offices in the Orpheum building. She enjoyed playing bingo with her family. While at home she crocheted many afghans and pot holders, many homemade tortillas, and always made a coffee can full of Christmas cookies.
Gladys leaves behind her 2 sons, Richard Jones of Sioux City and Louis W. Jones and his wife Debbie Jones, of Detroit Lakes, MN; 5 grandchildren, Toni, Christopher, Nathan, Matthew and Samantha; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great children; and loved by countless nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, her sister Maria and brothers Ben, Pete, John, Asunsion, Lupe and Alfonso.