Gladys Hedquist

Eventually, Gladys was able to join Swede in Monterey, a place and time she treasured. Before he shipped out, Gladys returned home, soon joined by baby, Ann Marlene, who was almost two when she first saw her dad.

Post war, four more kids followed, Linda, Janet, Lance and Wendy; Gladys was truly "the wind beneath their wings." She saw to it that the family attended church and supported their many schoolhurch functions.

Although times were sometimes tight, the Hedquist kids never felt poor when they sat at the table for a tasty meal In their comfortable home. As college years neared, Gladys helped boost the family's income, especially enjoying her work at South Sioux's old Corner Store.

Over time, the family added 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, who regularly received birthday/holiday cards from Gladys. She loved following their interests and activities as well as local news and sports.

Her daily crossword helped keep her mind sharp, as did a mix of TV shows, ranging from "Gunsmoke" to "Ancient Aliens" to South Sioux City Council meetings on the local-access channel.

Gladys loved collecting angels, penguins and rocks, especially rocks. She picked up many of her own, supplemented by "rock gifts" from others' travels.