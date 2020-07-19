Gladys Irene (Allaway) Hedquist
Gladys Hedquist, 98, of South Sioux City, passed on to a brighter world on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. While her body may have given out, her mind and positive spirit never did. An inspiration to many, Gladys touched lives through her wisdom, knowledge, love and genuine interest in others. Throughout her life, faith and family remained priorities.
A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, followed by a luncheon. Burial will be 9 a.m., prior to the service, in the Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, with family present, at the funeral home.
A lifelong South Sioux City resident, Gladys knew her local history, often writing about and sharing her memories. Even her birth, on Jan. 5, 1922, was historic, with Dr. Daniel Stidworthy, Dakota County pioneer, driving his horse and buggy to deliver her at home. Proud parents, Thomas and Edith (Sundt) Allaway.
Gladys loved school, graduating from South Sioux City High in 1940, then landing a good job at the Dakota County Courthouse. At a local theater, she met a cute guy in uniform, Arnold "Swede" Hedquist in his Northern Natural Gas work attire. Later, World War II required Swede to switch to an Army uniform and head to California for training. While home on leave, he and Gladys eloped on Nov. 12, 1942, keeping the marriage secret to keep her job secure.
Eventually, Gladys was able to join Swede in Monterey, a place and time she treasured. Before he shipped out, Gladys returned home, soon joined by baby, Ann Marlene, who was almost two when she first saw her dad.
Post war, four more kids followed, Linda, Janet, Lance and Wendy; Gladys was truly "the wind beneath their wings." She saw to it that the family attended church and supported their many schoolhurch functions.
Although times were sometimes tight, the Hedquist kids never felt poor when they sat at the table for a tasty meal In their comfortable home. As college years neared, Gladys helped boost the family's income, especially enjoying her work at South Sioux's old Corner Store.
Over time, the family added 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, who regularly received birthday/holiday cards from Gladys. She loved following their interests and activities as well as local news and sports.
Her daily crossword helped keep her mind sharp, as did a mix of TV shows, ranging from "Gunsmoke" to "Ancient Aliens" to South Sioux City Council meetings on the local-access channel.
Gladys loved collecting angels, penguins and rocks, especially rocks. She picked up many of her own, supplemented by "rock gifts" from others' travels.
Osteoporosis forced Gladys to use a walker, macular degeneration gradually stole her sight, and her hearing faltered, but she didn't feel sorry for herself. When asked how she was, Gladys often replied, "Well, I can't walk, I can't see, and I can't hear, but other than that, I'm fine."
Those who remain to share memories include the following and their families, Don Bailey of York, Neb., Linda and Dick Chaillie of Omaha, Janet and Steve Rohde of Brush, Colo., Lance and Jean Hedquist of South Sioux City, and Wendy Bartlett and Mike Gray of Littleton, Colo.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Swede; daughter, Ann Marlene Bailey; grandson-in-law, Alberto Flores; and siblings, Harold Allaway, Eileen Moore, Margie Shaffer and Donald Allaway.
Memorials may be sent to the South Sioux City Senior Center c/o Meals on Wheels, 1501 W. 29th St., South Sioux City, NE, 68776) or the charity of your choice. Feel free to share memories online at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
