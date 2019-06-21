Wylie, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Gladys L. (Daniels) Green, 82, of Wylie, formerly Sioux City, received her wings on May 31, 2019, in Wylie, Texas, surrounded by her family, which complied with her wishes.
Celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1421 Geneva St., in Sioux City.
Gladys Lois (Daniels) Green was born on April 6, 1937, to George and Ethel Daniels, in Sioux City. She was the last surviving child of George and Ethel. She accepted Christ at an early age, always fostering her relationship with Christ. When she knew she didn't have much time left here on earth, she expressed she was ready to meet her Father in heaven.
During her lifetime, she was employed at St. Joseph Hospital as well as Iowa Beef Processors. However, her passion was working with children as a child care provider. So she opened her own child care business in Racine Wis., and later, before her retirement, worked at child care facilities in Texas.
Gladys had been ill for a number of years, and she battled through all obstacles the same way she did life, facing it head-on, moving forward. Her family proudly referred to her as their inspiration.
She is lovingly remembered by her five children, Deborah (Green) Warren of Wylie, Dawn (LC) Ramsey of Oxford, Miss., Dayna (Thomas) Nash of Sioux City, Douglas (Adrienne) Green of Windermere, Fla., and Deon (Stazia) Ramsey of Sherman, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; her parents, George and Ethel Daniels; and her siblings, Alice, Viola, Charles, Dorothy, James, Kathryn and Albert.