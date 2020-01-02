Sioux City

Gladys M. Rissell, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at a local care center.

Services will be 7 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Centerville, S.D. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gladys was born on Dec. 8, 1931, in Garfield Township, Clay County, S.D., the daughter of Arnt and Kristofa (Tovik) Nelson. She graduated from Vermillion (S.D.) High School and attended NBT, a two year tech school.

Gladys married John Rissell on April 18, 1954 in Clay County. To this union, two daughters were born. John preceded Gladys in death on Sept. 30, 1999 in Sioux City.