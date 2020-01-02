Sioux City
Gladys M. Rissell, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be 7 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Centerville, S.D. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gladys was born on Dec. 8, 1931, in Garfield Township, Clay County, S.D., the daughter of Arnt and Kristofa (Tovik) Nelson. She graduated from Vermillion (S.D.) High School and attended NBT, a two year tech school.
Gladys married John Rissell on April 18, 1954 in Clay County. To this union, two daughters were born. John preceded Gladys in death on Sept. 30, 1999 in Sioux City.
Gladys was a longtime supervisor for a Tupperware Warehouse. She loved to bargain shop and often could fix the broken things she bought. She was very handy, finishing the basement in house, and fixing many small electrical appliances, toys, etc. She was a wonderful artist, cook, and musician and enjoyed playing the accordion, harmonica, and piano. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, camping on the weekends, and recusing animals. Gladys was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church, Scandinavian Club, and the Eagles Clowns.
Gladys is survived by her daughters, Barb Emmick and Nancy O'Hern (Paul Johnson); grandchildren, Becky (O'Hern) Ramsey, Catlyn Emmick, Dawson Emmick, and Crystal (David) Berger; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Ramsey, Brianna (Dylan) Turner, Sophia Berger, Juliana Berger, and Callen Berger; great-great-granddaughter, Mayci Turner; and several nieces and nephews including her very special niece and traveling companion, Jolynn Nelson and her wife, Sarah Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Arnt and Kristofa Nelson; sisters, Thelma (Roy) Engstrom, and Pearl (Tony) Kovacic; brothers, Palmer (Esther) Nelson and Arnold Nelson; grandson, Eric Joslin; and son-in-law, Larry Emmick.