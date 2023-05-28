Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gladys V. Traum

Sioux City

On Monday, May 22, 2023, Gladys (Glady) (Gram) Traum peacefully passed away after a short illness. She had been surrounded by her family and friends days prior, and was able to share her love with them.

Services will be held at Trimble Methodist Church, 1424-27th St., Sioux City, on Saturday, June 3. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. A private family graveside service will be held later in the day. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Live stream available at https://youtube.com/live/gts49FiHguw.

Gladys was born on July 8, 1937, in Sioux City, to Irene Couture Gregg and Melvin K. Gregg. She attended Sacred Heart, St. Boniface, and Heelan High School in Sioux City.

On Jan. 29, 1954, she was united in marriage to Clifford K. Traum in Elk Point, S.D. They were blessed with three children: Constance Traum, Penny Traum Perez, and Todd Traum.

She worked alongside Cliff in operating their two businesses: Traum Ambulance Service and Traum Security Systems in Sioux City. Clifford passed away Feb. 10, 2010, and Gladys continued working at Traum Security until she retired in 2013.

Gladys was a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star (Silver Azure Chapter) and Daughters of the Nile – Hathor Temple No. 38. She was a 60+ year member of Trimble Methodist Church and served on many committees. She was always involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives and her home was their gathering place. Many of those children and young adults came to know her simply as "Gram."

If you asked her what her biggest accomplishment in life would be she would respond with, "My family." Her favorite roles were Mom, Gram, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She loved to feed people; there was always room at her kitchen table and the coffee pot was always on. Chocolate chip cookies or a Texas Cake were at the ready. Her favorite pastime was playing Words with Friends, Scrabble, Bananagrams, and Canasta with her friend, Mary.

Gladys not only loved her faith, but lived it. She shared a smile and a hug with everyone. To meet her was to love her and become a part of her family. She "adopted" many and loved unconditionally. She left us with the thought that she would be sending us all reminders that she is with us. When you find a coin, see a cardinal, butterfly, or a yellow rose... she is sending her love.

She is survived by her children Constance K. Traum (Larry Finley), Penny Traum Perez (Mark Perez), and Todd Traum; grandchildren Courtney (Nate) Lubs, Tiffani (Blake) Mullins, Jackie Traum, R. "Nick" Traum, Lisa (Greg) McCann, and Renee (Michael) Lyon; great-grandchildren Sam Lubs, Charlie Lubs, Tallulah Woods, Georgia Woods, Keegan (Mackenzie) Lyon, Michaela Lyon, Emma McCann, and James McCann; great-great-grandchild Ethan Lyon; sisters Valerie Dryden, and Melodee Johnson; brothers Shane Gregg, and Jack Leslie (Jeane); cousins Gary Nielsen, LauraLee Jones, Frances Hughes, and her Gregg Cousins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Keith and Ona Traum; many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own; and special people in her life Jim (Paula) Cornelia and family, Her eight Byrne "daughters" and their families, and Carole Ard, Kelsey Mullins, Sue Berry, and all her many extended "chosen family."

She was preceded in death by her husband Cliff of 56 years; in-laws Fred and Ruth Traum; Parents Mel and Irene; stepparents Dee Gregg, and Jack Leslie, Sr.; and best friend Mary Byrne (The Ethel to her Lucy).

Honorary Pallbearers are R. "Nick" Traum, Sam Lubs, Charlie Lubs, Jim Cornelia, and Matt Swift.

In lieu of flowers, Gladys requested that Memorials be directed to Trimble Church.

The family offers their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Unity Point//St. Luke's, especially Floor 3A, for the compassionate and loving care offered not only to Gladys, but to her family as well.

The family would like to announce that Trimble parking and seating may be a challenge for a large turnout, but it was her wish that her services be held at the church she so dearly loved.