Kingsley, Iowa

Glen W. Morgan, 90, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Kingsley Speciality Care in Kingsley.

Private family funeral services will be held, with burial at a later date. Rohde Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Glen Willis Morgan was born Jan. 31, 1929, the son of Dale and Blanche (Bleasdell) Morgan, in Moville, Iowa. He grew up in the Moville area and entered the U.S. Army in July of 1950. As a corporal in the Army, Glen served in the 3rd Engineer Combat Battalion 24th Infantry Division in the Korean war and returned home in August of 1951.

On Dec. 6, 1952, Glen married JoAnn Bernhardt. Glen and JoAnn lived in Moville for a short time while Glen worked in a meatpacking plant. In the fall of 1953, Glen and JoAnn moved to rural Kingsley, to begin farming. Glen farmed until his retirement in 1991 at the age of 62. Glen was a 64-year member of American Legion Nash Post 140 in Kingsley.