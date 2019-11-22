Kingsley, Iowa
Glen W. Morgan, 90, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Kingsley Speciality Care in Kingsley.
Private family funeral services will be held, with burial at a later date. Rohde Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Glen Willis Morgan was born Jan. 31, 1929, the son of Dale and Blanche (Bleasdell) Morgan, in Moville, Iowa. He grew up in the Moville area and entered the U.S. Army in July of 1950. As a corporal in the Army, Glen served in the 3rd Engineer Combat Battalion 24th Infantry Division in the Korean war and returned home in August of 1951.
On Dec. 6, 1952, Glen married JoAnn Bernhardt. Glen and JoAnn lived in Moville for a short time while Glen worked in a meatpacking plant. In the fall of 1953, Glen and JoAnn moved to rural Kingsley, to begin farming. Glen farmed until his retirement in 1991 at the age of 62. Glen was a 64-year member of American Legion Nash Post 140 in Kingsley.
When Glen wasn’t farming, he enjoyed working in the yard, tending to his fruit trees and garden as well as tinkering in the garage. In later years Glen enjoyed watching bull riding and Cops on T.V. and spending time with his family. One of Glen’s favorite things to do was hand out dollar bills to his great-grandchildren when he saw them.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, JoAnn Morgan of Kingsley; two daughters and one son, Shirley (Tom Stoos) of Remsen, Iowa, Phyllis Strouse of Sioux City, and Doug (Michelle) Morgan of Kingsley; nine grandchildren, Chad Stoos, Cherrie Stoos, Trisha Sparks, Tracy Huyck, Tera Schelhaas, Tim Morgan, Randi Morgan, Christine Knight and Keaton Morgan; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; three sisters; and an infant son, Jeffrey William Morgan.