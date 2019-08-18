Sioux City
Glenda Sue (Kleve) Speece, 60, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Glenda was born Sept. 5, 1958, in Sibley, Iowa, to Roger and Janene (Koopman) Kleve.
Glenda was employed with Interbake Foods. In her free time, she enjoyed keeping up with family history and spending time with friends and family.
Glenda is survived by her two loving children, Christopher Kleve (Jennifer) and Amber Speece of Sioux City; brother, Terry Kleve; and two grandchildren, Aubrey Speece and Devin Kleve.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul Kleve and James Kleve; and sisters, Roxanne Kloster and Leslie Cotter.