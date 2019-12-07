Glendina Barry

You have free articles remaining.
Onawa, Iowa
95, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Service: Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., First Christian Church, Onawa. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa.
