Onawa, Iowa

Glendina (Peterson) Barry, 95, of Onawa, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa, with her family by her side.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church in Onawa, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Glendina was born Dec. 12, 1923, to Lawrence and Jaunita (Holman) Gundersen. She attended rural school through eighth grade and graduated from Pisgah High School in 1941. She took summer courses at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa, to get her teacher's certificate and taught rural school in Harrison and Monona Counties for several years.

On Aug. 29,1946, she married Fred Peterson. They farmed for nearly 40 years. They had three children, Sharol, Patti, and Kevin. They left the farm in 1985 and moved to Nashville, Tenn., to manage an apartment complex where they enjoyed working for five and one-half years. They retired in 1991 and moved to Onawa. Fred died September of 1995.