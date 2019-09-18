Sioux City
Glenn E. Togstad, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, after a short hospital stay in Batesville, Ark.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Glenn was born on Dec. 31, 1947, in Fargo, N.D., to George A. Togstad and Edith V. (Olson) Togstad of Maddock, N.D. After graduating from high school in Maddock, he went on to the University of North Dakota, receiving both a B.A. and an M.B.A. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972.
He married Jeanette M. Jorgenson on July 4, 1971, in Ray, N.D. He worked for 35 years for Terra International.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette of Sioux City; son, Eugene "Gene" and Carlye (Manning) Togstad of Eads, Tenn.; daughter, Michelle Matney of Sioux City; and three grandchildren, Paige and Zoey of Sioux City, and Carson of Eads.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Togstad; and brother, Tim Togstad.
