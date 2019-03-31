South Sioux City
Glenn Joe Smith, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Hall Post 307, 109 E. 19th Street in South Sioux City, with a potluck to follow. Becker-Hunt Funeral Home has assisted the family.
Glenn was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Homer, Neb., to George and Anna (Frey) Smith. Following his education, Glenn served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1960. Glenn served overseas, and was awarded numerous awards including the Korean Service Award Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, a United Nations Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. He lived in Oregon following his honorable discharge before returning to Nebraska. He married Helen Engel, and the couple raised four children together.
While living in Oregon, Glenn spent much of his life as a plumbing laborer, working at JayJay’s Plumbing for his older brother, John, alongside another brother, DB. Once he was back in the Homer area, Glenn ran a secondhand store for a short period of time. He held various security positions in the Siouxland area, including walking the Sioux City Skyways, and patrolling the Dakota Dunes.
Glenn enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, often to Timothy Lake in the Cascades of Oregon.
Glenn is survived by his sister, Martha Fremouw of Northfield, Minn.; daughter, Connie Barringer and her husband, Tim of Portland, Ore.; son, Brian Smith of Tualatin, Ore; granddaughters, Jessica Heisinger and her husband, Jason of Hadar, Neb., and Candace Martin of Portland, Ore.; and great-grandchildren, Destiny, Kage, and Angel of Hadar.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Smith; daughter, Corrine Martin; brothers, George, Leon, Kirtzee, Fay, DB, John, Desmond, and Harold; and sisters, Alice Brooks, Annabell Smith, Iola Ronnefeldt, and LilyRose Gordon.