Glennis L. Kriglstein

Glennis was born to Russus and Gae (Hickok) Hutson, on August 28, 1933, in Forest City, Iowa. After high school, Glennis received her license in cosmetology. She later purchased a salon which she, and later alongside her husband, ran until 1997. She also worked beside her husband who was a full partner in Stewarts Hair Salons, teaching and opening new locations.

Glennis was a champion to all those close to her as well as causes near to her heart. She was a dedicated basketball fan. Whether cheering on her children, her grandchild, extended family or her beloved Hawkeyes, Glennis could always be heard in the stands encouraging her team. She was passionate when raising funds for JDRF and would walk the neighborhoods tirelessly for the cause. She was an active member and former trustee of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. There she also was active in PEO and Women's Circle. The flowers she planted at the church continue to be enjoyed today. Earlier in life, she served on the board of Shesler Hall.