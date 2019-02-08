Gloria A. August 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Whiting, Iowa, formerly Sioux City 93, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Gloria A. August Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Adam Stokes United Real Estate Solutions 2819 Myrtle St Sioux City, IA 51103 Creative Carpets Our installers have decades of experience! Castle Pub & Grill Who loves hockey?!? More Latest Local Offers Carom House Billiards Offers Mental benefits Castle Pub & Grill Who loves hockey?!? Duster Hoffman NextHome TriState Realty 1112 14th St., Sioux City, IA 51104