Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Grace Gloria Hegenbart, 94, of Omaha, formerly a lifelong resident of Sioux City, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at an Omaha care facility, following a long fight with dementia.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., in Sioux City, with the Revs. Jane Johnston and Del Olivier officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday in the church. A reception in the church’s fellowship hall will follow the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha. Condolences may be sent online at www.heafeyheafey.com.

Gloria was born on Aug. 25, 1925, in Sioux City, to Fred B. and Carrie (Wheeler) Phipps. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1943. Gloria married F.J. "Joe" Hegenbart Sr. on July 12, 1947, with whom she raised three sons. Gloria worked for the city of Sioux City, retiring as an accounting clerk.

She was an active lifelong member of Augustana Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing cards, bowling and golf.