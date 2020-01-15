Sioux City

Gloria K. Ryan, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local care facility.

Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jim Shirbroun will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gloria was born on Oct. 2, 1935, to Charles and Margaret (Runger) Stofferan, in Archer, Iowa. She attended and graduated from country school in Archer. Gloria went on to earn her registered nursing degree from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. In 1967, she earned her bachelor of science degree in divisional social science, secondary education from Morningside College. In 1971, she earned her master of arts degree in educational administration from the University of South Dakota.

On Oct. 13, 1956, Gloria married Darrell A. Ryan in Baker Township, Iowa. To this union, two daughters were born. Gloria and Darrell moved to Sioux City briefly after their marriage. In 1960, they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where they resided for five years before returning to Sioux City.

