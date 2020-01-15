Sioux City
Gloria K. Ryan, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local care facility.
Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jim Shirbroun will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gloria was born on Oct. 2, 1935, to Charles and Margaret (Runger) Stofferan, in Archer, Iowa. She attended and graduated from country school in Archer. Gloria went on to earn her registered nursing degree from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. In 1967, she earned her bachelor of science degree in divisional social science, secondary education from Morningside College. In 1971, she earned her master of arts degree in educational administration from the University of South Dakota.
On Oct. 13, 1956, Gloria married Darrell A. Ryan in Baker Township, Iowa. To this union, two daughters were born. Gloria and Darrell moved to Sioux City briefly after their marriage. In 1960, they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where they resided for five years before returning to Sioux City.
Gloria worked many years as a registered nurse. She taught nursing at St. Vincent Hospital and the St. Joseph School of Nursing, where she worked as a curriculum coordinator, associate director, and eventually became the director of the school. She designed and implemented many programs during her time with the school. She worked for St. Joseph Hospital through their transition to Marian Health Center and Mercy Medical Center. While working within the hospital, she also worked for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program and for Woodbury County Alcohol Safety Action project as a rehabilitation coordinator. After her retirement, she spent time taking care of her husband after he suffered a stroke.
Gloria was a dedicated member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a member of many organizations throughout her life, including Alumni Association of the Methodist School of Nursing and as vice president of American Nurses Association. She was also a member of American Society of Training and Development, Iowa Society of Training and Development, American Society for Health Education and Training, National League for Nurses, and Directors of Iowa Diploma School of Nursing. She was a field reader for the Federal Grant Applications of the U.S. Department of Education and a member of the Department of Nursing Advisory Committee for Briar Cliff College and the Advisory Committee of Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Gloria spent much of her time serving her community. She volunteered for civic groups as well as the Democratic committee. She volunteered for several committees within Sioux City Community Schools, was a member of Nursing Education Task Force of Mercy Health Services, Sioux City Planning and Zoning Committee, Sioux City Municipal Auditorium Board of Trustees, and Police Citizens Advisory Committee. She enjoyed oil painting, reading, music, gardening, cooking, and baking.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Julia (David) Hawkins of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jill (Kevin) Landau of Mason City, Iowa; grandchildren, Cole (Megan) Landau of Mason City, Carrin (Erik) Sadler of Eagle Grove, Iowa, Jesse Hawkins of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Jeremy (Dasia) Ryan of Colorado Springs; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Bruce (Marjorie) Stofferan of Mesa, Ariz.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband on May 30, 2012; her parents; and sister, Marjorie Brower.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Hospice of Iowa.