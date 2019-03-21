Sioux City
Gloria Lorraine Lundgren, 95, of Sioux City, entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Private family burial will be in Brule Creek Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the fireside room at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Gloria was a kind and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born on Jan. 30, 1924, in Elk Point, S.D., to Alfred and Hannah (Knudson) Gunderson. Gloria married Chester "Chet" Lundgren in Dakota City in November 1945. Chet died in 1992.
Survivors include her son, Robert of Ravenna, Neb.; her daughter, Diane Baker of Sioux City; two grandsons, Jon Lundgren and fiancee, Stephanie Wanek of Neligh, Neb., and Ryan Baker and his wife, Ann of Sioux City; six great grandchildren, Christian Lundgren, and Paige, Caleb, Noah, Julie, and Leah Baker; and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter-in-law, Linda Lundgren; and siblings, Ruth Ronell, Howard, Russ, Al, and Carroll Gunderson, Mae Zsolczai, and Eleanor Larson.