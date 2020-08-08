Gordon G. Halfrich
Sioux City
Gordon Gene Halfrich, 69, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of Aug. 3, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Gordon was born on Dec. 11, 1950, to Gene and Betty Halfrich, in Sioux City. Everyone who knew anything about Gordon knew that he was a fighter in every regard, including his long battle with cancer since 2014, up until his passing.
Gordon married his high school sweetheart, Linda J. Borcherding, on Aug. 8, 1970. He always believed if you weren't living life on the edge then you were taking up too much space. During his amazing and boisterous life, he has been a carpenter, over-the road-truck driver, and a machinist, finally retiring from Rock Tenn in 2013, which he lovingly referred to as “The Hot Box.”
Gordon lived life to the fullest by filling it with family, friends, and hobbies. He loved being outside hunting birds with his dog, shooting at the range, boating with his family (being a River Rat), traveling, going to The Sioux City Musketeer hockey games, and his latest obsession, building and crawling RC cars.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Carrie-An (Doug) Price, and Michelle (Jason) Berg; his son, Bryan (Stormi) Halfrich; his grandchildren, Ashley (Kevin) Bradbury, Priscilla (Tyler) Price, Chaeli (Cheto) Dawdy, Dustin Price, Jocelyn (Dalvin) Berg, Sydney (Tristen) Berg, and Grayson Halfrich; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Vicki) Halfrich; and his Louie.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Gordon Jr.; and his parents.
Special thanks to the doctors and employees at June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be directed to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.
