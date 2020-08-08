× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gordon G. Halfrich

Sioux City

Gordon Gene Halfrich, 69, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of Aug. 3, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Gordon was born on Dec. 11, 1950, to Gene and Betty Halfrich, in Sioux City. Everyone who knew anything about Gordon knew that he was a fighter in every regard, including his long battle with cancer since 2014, up until his passing.

Gordon married his high school sweetheart, Linda J. Borcherding, on Aug. 8, 1970. He always believed if you weren't living life on the edge then you were taking up too much space. During his amazing and boisterous life, he has been a carpenter, over-the road-truck driver, and a machinist, finally retiring from Rock Tenn in 2013, which he lovingly referred to as “The Hot Box.”