Grace (Braunger) Parrish

Hawthorne, Calif. formerly Sioux City
Grace Eileen (Braunger) Parrish, 74, long-time resident of Hawthorne, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
A celebration of Grace’s life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 215 Lomita St., in El Segundo, Calif. Visitation will be 9:15 to 10 a.m. Saturday, with a parish rosary at 10 a.m., at the church. Interment will occur at a future date at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson Ave., in Culver City, Calif.
A native of Sioux City, Grace was the fourth of 12 children, Jesse, Charles, Martzie, Jeanie, Annie, Joe, Peggy, Steve, Kathy, Larry, and David, who remember her infectious laugh and wry sense of humor.
She earned a bachelors in computer information systems in 1989. Grace worked as an administrative assistant at Hughes and then The Aerospace Company until she retired in 2010. Grace was diagnosed with lung cancer in September, 2018.
Grace is survived by her two children, Mike (Hatha) of Hawthorne, and Michele (Henry) of St. George, Utah; and 11 grandchildren, Andy, Veronica, Kira, Daniel, Kayla, Mary, Jordan, Jonathan, Gabriel, Gracie, and Luke.
She has joined her beloved spouse of 40 years, Phil, who passed away in December 2010.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left in Grace's memory to Priests For Life, P.O. Box 141172, Staten Island, NY 10314.