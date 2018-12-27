Grace Port-Hagedorn

Grinnell, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Grace M. Port-Hagedorn, 84, of Grinnell, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, of complications from diabetes.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Worship Site in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeremy Wind, celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 4 p.m., the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Grace was born on June 27, 1934, to Ralph and Lilia (Chartier) Montagne, in Sioux City. She grew up on the family farm west of Jefferson, S.D. She had one brother, Oliver. When Grace was 14, she attended Mount Marty. She later left Mount Marty and attended high school at Heelan Catholic in Sioux City and graduated in 1952.
She was an active member of the Pavarillo Club, where she met Orval Jim Port. They were married on May 21, 1955, in Jefferson. There were six children brought to this union, Gregory Port of Arvada, Colo., Arnold Port, deceased, Bradley Port of Arvada, Douglas Port of Eau Claire, Wis., Michael (Lisa) Port of Golden, Colo., and Michelle (Scott) Port-Steffen of Guernsey, Iowa.
Grace spent many years as an in-home day care provider to countless children. She also hosted many foster children, including Carmen (Paul) Reiter of Sibley, Iowa, Bobby (Verlyn) Wiertsema of Justin, Texas, and Tom (Regina) Petersen of Baraboo, Wis.
On Oct. 30, 1999, Grace married Joseph Hagedorn of Scribner, Neb. Grace was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America and Mended Hearts Association. She was also active in her local church and the retirement community chamber of commerce. She enjoyed meeting the ladies for lunch and playing dominoes.
She is survived by four sons, Gregory, Bradley, Douglas and Michael (Lisa); one daughter, Michelle (Scott) Steffen; seven grandchildren, Trevor Port, US Air Force, Duncan and Breanna Port of Golden, Jakob, Atticus, Kalvon, and Rudy Steffen of Guernsey; two foster daughters, Carmen (Paul) Reiter and Bobby (Verlyn) Wiertsema; one foster son, Tom (Regina) Petersen; seven foster grandchildren, Cory Reiter, Brooke Thompson, Becky (Larry Bird) Wiertsema, James (Shelana) Wiertsema, Sarah (Larry) Vogel, Celeste Petersen and Josh Petersen; one brother, Oliver Montagne and his wife, Mary; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Siebenborn; and countless friends and relatives.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Arnold; two husbands, Orval Port and Joseph Hagedorn; three brothers-in-law, Harold Siebenborn, Kenneth Port and Ted Port; and one sister-in-law, Kathy Port.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mended Hearts Association.