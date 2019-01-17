Sioux City
Grace Vander Veen, 67, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 Fourth St.
Grace was born on March 15, 1951, in Roseau, Minn., the daughter of Fabian and Rose (Stein) Gonshorowski. She grew up in Braham, Minn., and graduated from Braham High School.
On June 22, 1974, she married John Vander Veen. They made their home in Sergeant Bluff. John passed on July 17, 2013. Grace together with her husband, John, owned and operated flooring stores in the area.
They both loved to travel and see the United States, enjoyed watching the races, and even sponsored race cars.
Grace is survived by her three sons, William "Bill" (Carol) of Sioux City, Daniel (Kimberly "Kim") of Sioux City, and Michael "Mikey" of Sioux City; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five brothers, Ray (Deb) Gonshorowski, Art (Shelly) Gonshorowski, Lewie (Darla) Gonshorowski, Bob Gonshorowski, and Nick Gonshorowski all of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and brother, Jerry.