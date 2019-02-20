Allen, Neb.
Grayce M. Lund, 84, of Allen, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Pender, Neb. hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Congregational United Church of Christ in Newcastle, Neb. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb.
Grayce was born on Aug. 21, 1934, in rural Newcastle, the daughter of Clyde and Lois (Cook) Millie. She graduated from Newcastle High School and earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. She taught in rural schools for seven years.
Grayce married Loren Lund on Aug. 15, 1954 in Newcastle. She worked side by side with Loren, raising livestock and farming.
She was a member of Congregational Church in Newcastle, where she taught Sunday School. She was also the leader of a Bible Study group in Allen. Grayce enjoyed painting pictures.
Survivors include her husband, Loren Lund of Allen; sons, Tyler Lund of Allen, and Toby Lund of Castle Rock, Colo.; granddaughter, Lily; grandson, Eli; a brother, Clyde Millie Jr. (Elaine) of Sioux City; and a niece, Stephanie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.