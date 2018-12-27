Sioux City
Greg Andersen, 71, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family after an aggressive advanced stage of melanoma.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Boulevard.
Greg was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in Spencer, Iowa, to Carlo and Norma Jean (Runkle) Andersen. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1965 and attended Iowa State University to pursue pre-med. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 and was sent to Basic Hospital Corps School in San Diego, and Field Medical Service School with the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He spent his entire time as a corpsman in the 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Division Charlie 1-3 from 1968 to 1969. He also lived in a small village for a time delivering babies, treating the sick and injured Vietnamese. He had a special friend, Hue, who was his nurse assistant. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and a Bronze Star and Combat Action Ribbon. After returning to the States, he worked at the Orlando Naval Base Hospital as a medical assistant until he was honorably discharged in 1971.
Greg married the love of his life, Maria Vergilio, on March 2, 1971, in Winter Park, Fla. To this union came three children, Tony Andersen, Brandy Andersen Lawrenson and Dustin Andersen, and seven grandchildren. Greg spent many hours attending his children's track, baseball, soccer, basketball, and football games. He also enjoyed attending soccer, basketball, volleyball, and dance and violin recitals that his grandchildren were involved in. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him and he was very proud of their accomplishments.
In May 2000, Greg joined ten others returning to Vietnam to search for locations where they once served. It was an emotional and healing experience, which developed into a documentary of their journey. A brotherhood was formed and friendships were made and continue to this day.
After his stint in the military, Greg's first job was selling vacuums at Sears in Orlando. Five years later, he decided to pursue nursing home administration. His first care center was in Correctionville, Iowa. Greg and Maria made many lifelong friends who have played a tremendous part in their lives. Nine years later he moved to Sioux City and was in charge of Indian Hills Care Center and later became a regional vice president overseeing 10 nursing homes in Iowa and two more in other states. After 18 years, he spent his last eight years as administrator of Casa de Paz, retiring in 2013.
Greg had always been known as a friend to all and could converse with anyone, even a stranger he just met. He cherished his friendship with Kevern and Kathy Koskovich, Bill and Bonnie Forbes, and Bernie and Barb Ketelsen and many others over the years. He loved life, traveling, photography, and had many wonderful experiences during his lifetime.
Greg is survived by his wife of 47 years; his son, Tony (Mary) Andersen; daughter, Brandy (Travis) Lawrenson; son, Dusty (Jamie) Andersen; his brother, Kirk (Sue) Andersen; and grandchildren, Tanner, Kyler and Rylan Lawrenson, Kaden and Jayce Andersen, and Kara and Abby Andersen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlo and Norma Jean Andersen; grandparents; many wonderful aunts and uncles; his cousins; and his beloved bulldog, Semper Fi.