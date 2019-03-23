Jefferson, S.D.
Gregory Allen Gagner, 68, of Jefferson, passed away on March 20, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Burial will in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a waker service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point, S.D. Condolences may be posted online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Gregory was born on Sept. 26, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of Clifford and Yvonne (Trudeau) Gagner. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1968. He persued his further education by attending Briar Cliff College and graduated in business administration in 2003. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 16, 1971, serving his country and was discharged in 1977. After spending his years in the military, he worked for Petroleum Carriers and Terra Chemical, and retired from CF industries after more than 30 plus years.
He was an avid sport fan. He played golf, and was an excellent bowler. Attending Broadway productions were a part of his entertainment in later years. He served as a creator and chairman of the "Days of 59," a three-day celebration in Jefferson for more than 10 years. He had a green thumb when it came to gardening. He also was a volunteer fireman for the city of Jefferson along with serving on the city council. He loved the history of Jefferson compiling the "Jefferson Sesquicentennial History" book in 2009.
Greg is survived by his siblings, Darrell (Janet) Gagner of Diamond Bar, Calif., and Judith (Gerald) Campbell of Jefferson; his nephews and nieces, Carrie Gagner, Annie (Andre) Hughes, DJ (Esther) Gagner, Nick (Erin) Gagner, all of California, and Jodi McLay and Justin (Sarah) Campbell of Jefferson; his grandnephews and nieces, Dylan, Kaden, Finlee, Ryan, Cynthia, Johnny, Abigail, Aidan, Harlee, Kayla, Lily, and Morgan; and his special friend, Jim Goff of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Yvonne Gagner; and his niece, Monica Lopez.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be set up in Greg's name with Elk Point/Jefferson High School at a later date.