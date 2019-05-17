Sergeant Bluff
Gregory C. "Greaser" Denton, 61, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at a care facility in South Dakota.
A celebration of life will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Eddie’s Tavern in Sergeant Bluff. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Gregory Calvin "Greaser" Denton was born on March 25, 1958, in Minneapolis, the son of Calvin and Patricia (Leske) Denton. Greg's family moved to Sergeant Bluff in 1975 from Mankato, Minn. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School. Greg worked for West Rock Container for 40 years.
Gregory enjoyed snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, and going to rallies. He loved to have a good time with friends at the Bad Lands Bar.
Greg is survived by his brother, Terry (Cathy) Denton; sister, Nancy (Harlan) Compton; two nieces, Debby and Teresa; stepmother, Shyrel Dorn; two stepbrothers, Bruce (Darcy) Bauman, and Brian Bauman; and all his friends at the Bad Lands Bar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, James Compton.
A message from Greaser to his friends, "He will catch you on the flip side."