Gregory Dean Newell
Sioux City
Gregory Dean Newell, 72, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in his home.
No public services will be held at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Greg was born in Sioux City on Aug. 24, 1947, to Duane Newell and Agnes "Toby" Mattingley.
He was a proud graduate of Central High School, class of 1966. He married Diane Franco in 1969. The two later divorced, and while Greg did not remarry, he instead devoted all his time to his kids and grandkids.
Greg worked for the City of Sioux City until 2007, but his pride and joy was his business he owned for 30 years.
He had a zest for life and had a way of telling a story that could catch anyone's attention. His carefree spirit and relentless knack for speaking his mind left a lasting impact that cannot be forgotten.
Greg lived his life for his family and loved fueling his passions, which included his devotion to his children, hockey, his love of music, his affinity for fish tanks, and his peculiar taste in food. He enjoyed frequenting places highlighted on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."
He was a simple man with simple tastes, content with good conversation, his cats, and his collection of "Hard Rock" and "Hooters" t-shirts, which he collected throughout his travels and acquired through friends and family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Courtney Hudelson (Josh) of Sioux City, Cameron Newell (Jessica) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Carrie Newell of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Kane, Kobe, and Aaron Laws, Adyson Johnson, and Jace Newell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his Grandpa and Grandma Mattingley; and his cats, Jack and Roger.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to instead send donations to the Siouxland Humane Society in Greg's name.
