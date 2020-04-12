× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gregory Dean Newell

Sioux City

Gregory Dean Newell, 72, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in his home.

No public services will be held at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Greg was born in Sioux City on Aug. 24, 1947, to Duane Newell and Agnes "Toby" Mattingley.

He was a proud graduate of Central High School, class of 1966. He married Diane Franco in 1969. The two later divorced, and while Greg did not remarry, he instead devoted all his time to his kids and grandkids.

Greg worked for the City of Sioux City until 2007, but his pride and joy was his business he owned for 30 years.

He had a zest for life and had a way of telling a story that could catch anyone's attention. His carefree spirit and relentless knack for speaking his mind left a lasting impact that cannot be forgotten.