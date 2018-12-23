Larchmont, N.Y., formerly Sioux City
Gregory J. Hall, 64, of Larchmont, formerly Sioux City, beloved husband of Candace Killam Hall and loving father of Whittemore, Austin, and Abigail, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, after a brief but valiant fight against liver cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Larchmont. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at St. John's Church parish hall.
Born in Storm Lake, Iowa, the son of William and Mary Hall of Sioux City, Greg was famously proud of his Midwestern roots. Son of two teachers (one a high school coach), Greg inherited a lifelong love of learning and sports. He attended East High School, where he achieved academic excellence and all-star records on the football, basketball and track teams. Friends recall that he enjoyed mentoring younger athletes, especially giving pep talks before key games. He served as master councilor of the Morningside Chapter of DeMolay, and among many other awards, was named Sioux City Scholar Athlete.
He earned his BA from Yale University, where he was a three-year varsity letterman and tight end on the 1974 and 1976 Ivy League Championship football teams, sparking his lifelong passion for Yale football. In November, 2018, his 40-year dedication to Yale student mentorship, hands-on career guidance, alumni networking and ongoing fundraising culminated in his being awarded the Yale Medal, the highest honor presented to Yale alumni.
Greg met his wife, Dacey, during his freshman year. They were married in 1979 and moved to Larchmont in 1983, where they raised their three children. Dubbed "Super Fan," Greg attended nearly every play, recital and sporting event his children and their friends participated in. Greg was a 35-year member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he served in leadership positions as a member of the Vestry, search committee, stewardship chair, co-founder of the Men's Dinner, head of ushering, and all-around welcomer.
Greg began his career at Chase Manhattan Bank in 1979 and moved to First Boston in 1986. However, he found his true professional home in 1991, when he joined the Debt Capital Markets group at Lehman Brothers/Barclays, which would be the corporate family he embraced for almost 30 years.
In all areas of his life, Greg's kindness, inclusion of all, and generosity of spirit deeply touched the lives of all he met.
Greg is survived by his wife, Candace (Killam Hall); his children, Whittemore Hall (David Loaiza), Austin Hall (Annie), and Abigail Hall; parents, William and Mary Hall; siblings, David (Patricia) Hall and Pamela Hall; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.