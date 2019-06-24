Emmetsburg, Iowa
Gregory John Reimer, 70, of Emmetsburg, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Palo Alto County Hospital in Emmetsburg.
Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg, with the Rev. Bill Schreiber officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Gregory John Reimer, son of John and Carol (Engelbretson) Reimer, was born June 26, 1948, in Luverne, Minn. He attended school in Luverne and graduated from Luverne High School. Following high school, Greg attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry. While in college, Greg enjoyed the years he spent working in the oil fields in Texas and on Lake Superior shipping taconite. He loved to share the stories about his experiences with his family and friends.
In 1986, Greg accepted a position at Iowa Lakes Community College in the Hotel Motel Restaurant Management Program, sharing his expertise from the family’s hotel business. Greg had a love of computers and technology, holding several Microsoft Certifications. This passion encouraged him to start the Microsoft Certification program at Iowa Lakes. Greg retired from Iowa Lakes Community College in 2013.
On Aug. 10, 1991, Greg was united in marriage to Denise Schieuer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. They were blessed with twin daughters, Madison and Taylor.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg, and was also active in the Lions Club for many years. Greg enjoyed playing golf, going hunting, and utilizing his lifelong interest in computers.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Reimer of Emmetsburg; his daughters, Madison and Taylor Reimer of Emmetsburg; three sisters, Susan and Bill Mohr of St. James, Minn., and their son, Paul of San Diego, Calif.; JoAnn and Jon Kleppen of Osakis, Minn., and their sons, Mike and Tom of Minneapolis, Minn.; and Stephanie Reimer of Bloomington, Minn.; five sisters-in-law, Sharri and Mike Fitzpatrick of Sioux City, and their children, Shane, Kari, Ryan, Tom and Molly; Leah and Roger Klingensmith of Moville, Iowa, and their children, Jason, Brian, Jeff and Allison; Linda and Steve Fitzpatrick of Sioux City, and their children, Chris, Tim, Mike and Jenny; Charlene and Chuck Widman of Bronson, Iowa, and their children, Courtney and Kim; and Jodi and Chris Countryman of Moville, Iowa, and their children, Abby, Kurt, Mitchell, and Lynsey; two brothers-in-law, Chris and Tina Schieuer of Shawnee, Okla., and Kevin and Heidi Schieuer of Lincoln, Neb., and their children, Scott, Natalie and Caroline; and their extended families. Also surviving are many of Greg’s high school friends and his friends from Iowa Lakes Community College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Carol Reimer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenny and Loretta Schieuer; and his beloved dog, Sparky.