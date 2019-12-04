Gregory L. 'Greg' Askeland

As a young man, Greg was a hard worker, a good student, and a fine athlete. He earned a track and field scholarship to Morningside College, from which he graduated in 1977 with a major in business and marketing. Following graduation from Morningside College, Greg sold livestock feed. He was passionate about his work, which he saw not just about feeding livestock, but also feeding a hungry world. He was an exceptional salesman and worked in this industry until his retirement.

Greg was married to Susan on Dec. 20, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Greg was a proud parent. He often coached his son and was happy to take others under his wing when he knew he could help. The most memorable team over the years was the 'Purple Pigs,' a boy’s soccer team through the YMCA. He was an enthusiastic dance father for his daughter, and he never once grumbled about paying for those expensive dance costumes. One of Greg’s great loves was spending time in the family’s cabin in Northern Minnesota. Known as the 'Walleye Assassin,' Greg enjoyed spending countless hours trolling the waters of Birch Lake near Ely, Minn., catching walleye, half a worm at a time. Greg passed down his fishing skills to his grandchildren, who are already fishing experts in their own right. Greg was an avid sportsman, another gift he passed to his grandchildren, who also learned at an early age to cheer on the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. Greg’s love for his family and friends, charm, and patience, are his legacy.