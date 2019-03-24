Try 3 months for $3

Sioux City

60, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.  Service:  March 26 at 2 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.  Visitation:  March 26, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Gregory L. 'Greg' Monell
